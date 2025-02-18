Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Critical Contrast

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and Brand Engagement Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brand Engagement Network has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 800.09%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Brand Engagement Network”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

