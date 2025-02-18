Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27). Approximately 1,146,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 212,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.07.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

