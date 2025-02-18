Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 36 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $673.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $706.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.