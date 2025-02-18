Cardinal Capital Management Buys 855 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

