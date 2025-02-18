Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 315,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after buying an additional 213,566 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

