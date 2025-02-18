Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gentex by 13.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

