Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3 %

LSTR opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average is $179.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $196.86.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

