Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after buying an additional 2,779,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after buying an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 66,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.