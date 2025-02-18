Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Unilever by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 242,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 79,451 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 814.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

Unilever stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

