Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.35. 1,620,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $132.84.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.