Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CGBD opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.57. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

