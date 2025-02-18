Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PG&E by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 977,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

