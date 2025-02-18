Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chemed by 2,057.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 2,314.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chemed by 11.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHE opened at $553.10 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.40. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

