Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

