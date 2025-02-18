Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,819 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

