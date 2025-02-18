Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,087 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 5.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.97% of Cellebrite DI worth $43,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLBT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 136.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,586,000 after buying an additional 3,239,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,402,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,523,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $9,274,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 473,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

