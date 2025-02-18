Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

