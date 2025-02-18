Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

