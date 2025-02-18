Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

