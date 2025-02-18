Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

QQQ opened at $538.15 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

