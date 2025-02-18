Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 211.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $152.77 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

