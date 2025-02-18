Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

S&P Global stock opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

