China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CAAS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 90,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.33.
China Automotive Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
