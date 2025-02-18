Chord Energy (CHRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CHRD stock opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $107.24 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
