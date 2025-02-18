CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.33% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,840,000 after purchasing an additional 673,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,423,000 after buying an additional 376,254 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,416,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 933,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.