CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

NYSE ELV opened at $389.58 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.13. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

