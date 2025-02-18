CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,786,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,196.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

