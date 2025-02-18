CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,394 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

