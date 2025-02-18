CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.58.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.74 on Tuesday, hitting C$143.95. 451,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,705. The stock has a market cap of C$104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$147.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$141.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.53.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

