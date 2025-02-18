CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.58.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal
In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
