Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FDX opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.92. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

