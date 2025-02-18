Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

