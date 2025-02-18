Citizens & Northern Corp Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after buying an additional 858,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,505,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

