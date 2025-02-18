Citizens & Northern Corp Has $417,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

