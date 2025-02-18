Citizens & Northern Corp Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $357.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day moving average of $331.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

