Citizens & Northern Corp Raises Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 16.2% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

