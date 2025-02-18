Citizens & Northern Corp Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,038.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 241,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 239,069 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 337,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $46,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at $964,042.20. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,575 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Progressive
Progressive Price Performance
NYSE PGR opened at $262.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $186.94 and a 52 week high of $270.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
