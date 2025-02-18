Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4312 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN.A traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,822 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

