Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

CLPR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 194,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,553. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

