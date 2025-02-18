CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,621,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

