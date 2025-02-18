Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Head-To-Head Review

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Columbine Valley Resources and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Columbine Valley Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 1 0 3 3.50

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $548.41 million 2.02 $7.24 million $0.04 102.04

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Birchcliff Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy 2.43% 0.68% 0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52.83, indicating that its stock price is 5,383% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

(Get Free Report)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbine Valley Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbine Valley Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.