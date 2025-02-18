Congress Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

PLXS stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $205,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,206.72. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,612 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

