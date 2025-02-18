Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 2,240 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

