Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 38,284 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,284 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.