Congress Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $14,339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 318.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $184.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

