Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Conifer Stock Performance

Conifer stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. 4,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Get Conifer alerts:

Insider Activity at Conifer

In related news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,232 shares in the company, valued at $820,464. This represents a 19.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

About Conifer

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.