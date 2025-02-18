Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 451.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Featured Stories

