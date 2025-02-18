Contrasting Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Locafy and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabre 1 3 0 0 1.75

Sabre has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.45%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Locafy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $2.76 million 3.74 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -6.08 Sabre $2.91 billion 0.47 -$527.61 million ($0.79) -4.49

This table compares Locafy and Sabre”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Locafy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -58.48% -64.65% -36.58% Sabre -10.01% N/A -2.98%

Summary

Sabre beats Locafy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

