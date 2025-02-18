Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 86,965,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 846% from the average daily volume of 9,188,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,845.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

