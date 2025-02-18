Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 6.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 86,840,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 846% from the average session volume of 9,184,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,845.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.15.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

