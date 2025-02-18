CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $51,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

